Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 127.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,790. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

