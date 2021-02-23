Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.45. 19,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.