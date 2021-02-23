Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 3.4% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.90. 49,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,804. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

