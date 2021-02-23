Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $8.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,729. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.07. The company has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

