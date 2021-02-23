Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 12,332 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 49,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 20,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,645. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

