PetIQ (PETQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $976.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

