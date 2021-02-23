Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$3.50 to C$6.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development traded as high as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.92, with a volume of 401637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.72.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEY. Raymond James upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.48.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.