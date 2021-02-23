Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.83 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $16,180.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.28 or 0.00456406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00068196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00077385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 150.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.38 or 0.00479496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 38,660,521 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma.

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

