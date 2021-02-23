Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.07 and its 200-day moving average is $189.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

