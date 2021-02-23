Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $582,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in shares of American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $136.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

