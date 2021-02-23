Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 10,040 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

