Philadelphia Trust Co. Takes $257,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.12.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.