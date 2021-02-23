Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Trading Up 7%

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

Phoenix Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

