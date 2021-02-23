Phoneum (PHT) Price Hits $0.0003

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Phoneum has a total market cap of $215,070.53 and $6,180.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Phoneum token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.82 or 0.00766062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00038300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00058306 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.09 or 0.04547012 BTC.

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

