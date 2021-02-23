PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stake Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PHX stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

PHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

PHX Minerals Profile

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

