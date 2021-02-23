Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report sales of $109.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.86 million and the highest is $112.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $107.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $434.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $415.72 million to $440.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $456.78 million, with estimates ranging from $430.37 million to $482.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. 1,655,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 850,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,942,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

