Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.0% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $166,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 189,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 49.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $190.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

