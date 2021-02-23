Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after buying an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after purchasing an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.23. 120,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,878. The company has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.45 and its 200-day moving average is $122.33. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.