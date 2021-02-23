Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $9.01 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 51,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,775,000 after purchasing an additional 214,105 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

NYSE KSU traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $211.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,356. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.95. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

