Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,047 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

SBUX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.25. 422,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,894,419. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.