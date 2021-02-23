Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases 199 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.3% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 203,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,198,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,144 shares of company stock valued at $16,619,830 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.73. 246,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,987,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

