Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.90. The stock had a trading volume of 495,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,750. The firm has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $106.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

