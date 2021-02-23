Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 335,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.52. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.