Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,958 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $20,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of PNW opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $103.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

