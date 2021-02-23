Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $144.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources traded as high as $141.25 and last traded at $140.96, with a volume of 32499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.94.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.91.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 136.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

