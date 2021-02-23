PirateCash Achieves Market Cap of $2.22 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $13,535.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 96.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

