Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading Down 8.4%

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $4.37. 1,767,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,061,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.