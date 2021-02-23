Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.79.

PLYA stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $957.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.22.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

