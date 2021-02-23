PlayGame Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,408.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $80,834.63 and $4,408.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

