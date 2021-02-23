Playkey 24-Hour Volume Reaches $77,656.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $300,737.19 and $77,656.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00737937 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.68 or 0.04512796 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.