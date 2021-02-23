Pluristem Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,151 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average volume of 1,452 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,552,613.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 575,002 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,122,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PSTI traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,499. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

