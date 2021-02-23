Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

POR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,823,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157,889 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.