PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $238.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on PowerFleet from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

