PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.145-5.304 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.PPD also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.45 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.06.

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,038. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.20.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

