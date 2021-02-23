PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.277-1.302 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.PPD also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.33. 935,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,005. PPD has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and a PE ratio of 238.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

