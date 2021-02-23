PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $185,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

