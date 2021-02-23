PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PQG. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get PQ Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PQG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,153. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $16.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PQ Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.