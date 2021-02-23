PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$14.25 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.03.

TSE:PSK opened at C$12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.12. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.85.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

