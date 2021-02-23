Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Universal Health Services makes up about 1.5% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.29% of Universal Health Services worth $33,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,415,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 87.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,350,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.44. 3,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,593. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

