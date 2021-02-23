Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 37,401 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,401 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Accolade were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,858,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACCD traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. 16,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,608. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

