Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $6.77 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 66.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth $689,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, hitting $310.34. 16,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $342.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.72 and a 200 day moving average of $239.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.