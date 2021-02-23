Primo Water (PRMW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRMW opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

