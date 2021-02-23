Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

