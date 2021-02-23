Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 3,273 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. 255,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,504. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.