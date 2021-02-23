Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.20.

Watsco stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.24. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,162. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.55.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

