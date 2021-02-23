Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

