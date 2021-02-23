Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. 864,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,096,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $239.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

