Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 724,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,298 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 629,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $253.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,512. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.23. The stock has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

