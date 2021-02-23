Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,253 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 26,178,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,490,000 after acquiring an additional 592,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,038,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,817 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

BAM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. 74,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,171.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

