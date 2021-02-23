Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.77 on Tuesday, hitting $455.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $500.86 and its 200-day moving average is $464.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

